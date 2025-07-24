$1.1M Townhouse Fire In Kingstowne Caused By Spontaneous Combustion: Report

Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, to the 5000 block of Dunstable Lane in the Kingstowne area, where flames and smoke were seen pouring from the rear of several units, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

A second alarm was quickly called as crews worked to knock down the flames to prevent it from spreading, officials said.

The townhouse where the fire started was unoccupied, fire officials said.

A passerby saw the flames coming from the back of the home and called 911, while smoke alarms alerted neighbors, allowing them to escape safely.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal determined the blaze was accidental and originated on the rear patio. The cause was “spontaneous combustion of stain-soaked rags and saw dust,” officials said.

Three homes were damaged, with the total loss estimated at $1,115,563.

Red Cross assistance was offered to affected residents but was declined.

