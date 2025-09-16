The deadly shooting happened around 5:03 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, on Fantasia Drive near Dranesville, according to Fairfax County Police.

When officers arrived, they found Irfan Syed, 45, of Herndon, shot in the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the suspect, Muhammad Muzammil, 25, of no fixed address, rammed Syed’s vehicle before shooting him multiple times.

Muzammil’s own car later broke down as he tried to flee.

Shortly after, police said Muzammil contacted a community member, who called the non-emergency number on his behalf and reported that Muzammil had shot someone. Herndon Police quickly responded and took him into custody.

A K-9 team later found the gun believed to have been used in the murder.

Muzammil was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing as of Tuesday, Sept. 16.

