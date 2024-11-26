Teen Charged In Herndon Shooting That Hospitalized 16-Year-Old

Herndon Police responded to the 1000 block of Cavalier Drive around 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 25 after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers learned a juvenile had arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old victim got into an altercation with the suspect, who then shot him multiple times. The victim managed to run home, where a family member rushed him to the hospital.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Witness accounts and investigative leads helped police quickly identify the suspect, who was taken into custody the next morning by the Fairfax County Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Unit.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, faces multiple charges, including:

Malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Reckless discharge of a firearm;

Underage possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Herndon PD at 703-435-6846.

