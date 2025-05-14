Ramon Herrera, of Herndon, was arrested on Monday, May 12, after his alleged victim reported being assaulted while walking near the 13300 block of Hungerford Place around 8:40 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police.

Police say Herrera approached the victim, grabbed her, and "inappropriately touched her" before she was able to escape.

He then fled from the area.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau, assisted by patrol officers, canvassed the area and identified Herrera as the suspect, police said on Wednesday, May 14.

Herrera was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with abduction with intent to defile and penetration of the mouth of a child with lascivious intent.

Police said Herrera is being held without bond.

Victim specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to support the victim with resources and assistance, police said.

Police have not released additional details.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Herndon and receive free news updates.