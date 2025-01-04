New Year, Newly Minted Millionaires: Virginia Lottery Announces Winners Of Annual Raffle

Each year, winning numbers are drawn in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle with five tickets worth a seven-figure prize, and an additional seven worth $100,000.

The $1 million winners were sold at:

McNair Farms Sunoco , 13470 Coppermine Road, Herndon;

, 13470 Coppermine Road, Herndon; Schmitz Sunoco , 42800 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn;

, 42800 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn; Lake Mart & Deli , 4795 Scruggs Road, Moneta;

, 4795 Scruggs Road, Moneta; Food Lion , 30 Windward Drive, Fishersville;

, 30 Windward Drive, Fishersville; 7-Eleven, 3310 Church Road, Henrico.

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets were sold at:

Food Lion , 15105 Patrick Henry, Amelia;

, 15105 Patrick Henry, Amelia; Food Lion , 1029 South Main Street, Woodstock;

, 1029 South Main Street, Woodstock; Fifth Street Exxon , 1154 5th Street, SW, Charlottesville;

, 1154 5th Street, SW, Charlottesville; 7-Eleven , 4245 Winchester Road, Marshall;

, 4245 Winchester Road, Marshall; BJ’s, 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, Midlothian;

12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, Midlothian; York Food Mart , 8102 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown;

, 8102 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown; The Cave, 1397 Fincastle Turnpike, Tazewell.

Another 1,000 tickets each won $500. The complete list of winning ticket numbers can be found here.

