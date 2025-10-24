Juvenile Stabbed, Fighting For Life After Herndon Attack: Police (Developing)

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 to the 600 block of Center Street, the Herndon Police Department said.

“A juvenile male has sustained stab wounds and is currently at the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the department posted on X.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area as officers process the scene.

No further details about the suspect or circumstances surrounding the stabbing were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Herndon Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

