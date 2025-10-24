Mostly Cloudy 58°

Juvenile Stabbed, Fighting For Life After Herndon Attack: Police (Developing)

A juvenile is fighting for his life after being stabbed Friday afternoon in Herndon, according to police.

Herndon Police Department

Herndon Police Department

 Photo Credit: Herndon Police Department
Zak Failla
Read More Stories

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 to the 600 block of Center Street, the Herndon Police Department said.

“A juvenile male has sustained stab wounds and is currently at the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the department posted on X.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area as officers process the scene.

No further details about the suspect or circumstances surrounding the stabbing were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Herndon Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

