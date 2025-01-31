Star Baseball Player Seriously Burned Saving Family From Fire At Virginia Home

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Runyan family’s home in Prince William County became engulfed in flames after a pot caught fire while cooking.

Without hesitation, Trent Runyan ran outside with the burning pot in an effort to protect his loved ones, leaving him with third-degree burns on both arms and serious injuries to his face and right eye.

Runyan was airlifted to a burn center for treatment, where he is now undergoing multiple surgeries and skin grafts to repair the damage.

The popular baseball player's recovery will be long and difficult, but his courageous act prevented an even greater disaster.

“We’ve watched the Runyan family endure numerous health challenges with grace and strength, always refusing to ask for help and quick to offer support to others,” a GoFundMe campaign launched for Trent’s recovery states.

“Now, as they face yet another crisis, we want to give back to this deserving family.”

Despite his injuries, Trent is fighting.

He recently opened his right eye and is being treated with daily medication to prevent further damage.

Doctors remain hopeful but cautious as they continue to assess the extent of his injuries, organizers of the GoFundMe said.

A member of the Virginia Elite Spartans travel baseball team, his coaches offered an update on social media as he continues to recover.

"Trent made it home today after receiving an extensive skin graft surgery from his left thigh to his left bicep," they posted on social media on Thursday afternoon.

"He was able to open his right eye today with limited vision. He has multiple surgeries scheduled for next week."

According to his family, Runyan has surgeries scheduled for Monday and Friday to change dressings at the hospital and address the third-degree burns.

His family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” Trent’s mother, Vicky Runyan, said. “We just don’t have the words to say how this community of friends and family have come together and done all this for us."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Trent is always a MAX EFFORT guy on and off the field," his coaches said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as he fights through this challenging time."

