Rui Jiang, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 18, after being convicted earlier this year of attempting to carry out a mass shooting Park Valley Church in Haymarket, the US Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Federal prosecutors said Jiang began posting threats online on the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, making it clear he planned to kill churchgoers the following morning.

According to court documents, Jiang was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, two magazines, and two knives when he was located by police inside the church during a Sunday morning service.

His car, parked nearby, contained more knives, additional ammunition, and bear spray.

During a search of his apartment, police found multiple copies of a handwritten manifesto, signed by Jiang, that laid out his plans in disturbing detail.

“I am here deny (sic) the love lives blessed by God to these lucky men, by taking out these men… To the families of those men about to be slain – I am sorry for what I have done and about to do (sic),” one excerpt read.

Jiang was arrested on site after a concerned citizen contacted police, prompting a multi-jurisdictional search that likely prevented mass casualties.

“This was the closest of calls,” Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ Civil Rights Division, said. “But for the determination of a concerned citizen; the exceptional police work by the Anne Arundel, Fairfax, and Prince William County Police Departments; and the steadfast vigilance of the church security team, this would have ended in unimaginable tragedy.”

“The freedom to worship without fear is one of the bedrock principles of our Nation,” added Erik Siebert, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Rui Jiang set out to violate that principle by entering a church during a religious service armed with the intent to murder innocent parishioners. This unspeakable act… will always be a priority of my office.”

Jiang was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

He was found guilty of attempting a mass shooting, carrying a firearm in the act, and transmitting threats online.

He was convicted by a federal jury in March 2025.

“The church shooting that was thwarted because of the vigilance of concerned citizens," Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven J. Jensen said.

"(This) is a reminder that when communities and law enforcement agencies work together, we can prevent targeted acts of violence."

