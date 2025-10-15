Haymarket resident Jose Ramirez, 55, was killed early on Wednesday morning, when he slammed into a tractor-trailer on James Madison Highway, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called at around 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 15 to a stretch of the highway near Logmill Road in Haymarket, where there was a violent crash.

Police say that the driver of a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck was making a left turn from a private driveway onto the highway, attempting to travel southbound.

At the time he was making the turn, traffic was clear in both directions, they noted.

During the turn, Ramirez's Mazda CX5 was traveling northbound approaching the truck.

"The driver of the truck attempted to make audible and visual signals to warn the oncoming driver by sounding the truck’s horn and flashing the headlights," investigators said.

"At this time, it appears the driver the Mazda made no attempt to slow or stop their vehicle before colliding with the trailer portion of the truck."

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver from Sterling was uninjured.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Haymarket and receive free news updates.