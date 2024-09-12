45-Year-Old Crushed To Death While Working On Car In Haymarket: Police

Officers were called at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the 15700 block of Cool Spring Drive in Haymarket to launch a death investigation after there was a mishap that led to the man's death.

Police say that the vehicle unexpectedly dropped and pinned him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No foul play is suspected.

More details may be released as the investigation continues.

