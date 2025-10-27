‘She’s Still Changing The World’: Virginia Teen’s Final Gift Saves Lives After Death

The 13-year-old was officially declared dead at 5:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, according to her mother, Elizabeth Wiley, who said her daughter’s final act reflected the same determination and courage that defined her short but remarkable life.

“The fiercest, most consistent soul who somehow managed always to know her own mind is still changing the world,” her mother wrote.

“As many of you know, she was never shy about her beliefs and desires, so she will not only be an organ and tissue donor but also contribute to several research projects, continuing to make a very active impact on the world.”

Her family said Allie’s organ donation was her final gift — one that will help save multiple lives and advance critical research.

“The organ procurement organization at Inova not only secured matches for all the major organs plus tissues, but was also able to enroll her in research studies, including her ovaries in a major infertility study related to PCOS,” Wiley wrote.

“While more details will come with time, it kind of doesn’t matter, as we have full confidence that with great conscientiousness, care, and respect, the OPO team worked tirelessly to optimize what she could give.”

Allie was known for her fierce independence, humor, and the kind of self-awareness rarely seen in someone so young.

Her mother described her as “sweet, beautiful, stubborn, sassy, determined, relentless, impulsive, kind, never apologetic, (and) insightful.”

Born on July 12, 2012, Allie’s mother reflected on the symmetry of her daughter’s life — one marked by passion, intelligence, and, ultimately, purpose.

“She was born on 7/12/12, which we always noted as easy, and took it to the next level, dying on 10/25/25 at 0505 even,” Wiley said.

Allie’s twin sister, Ari, played a central role in honoring her during what her family called her “Hero Walk” — the hospital ceremony held before her organ donation began.

“Ari had the strength to honor her sister by curating every song of her Hero Walk,” their mother said.

“A last song in the PICU for the two of them, songs for the walk itself, and a final song for the donation harvest team in the OR as we handed her beloved twin over to begin her final gift.”

The family thanked the medical staff and friends who surrounded them during those final hours.

“Truly a gift in an impossible situation, strengthened further by the heartening number of people who showed up early on a Sunday morning to stand up for our girls,” Wiley said. “We can never thank you enough for the love you showed them.”

A GoFundMe has been created to support the Wiley-Jimenez family as they navigate their loss.

"Allie was a daughter, sister, friend, student, teammate, and classmate to so many. Her radiant smile and bubbly personality could brighten anyone’s day," organizer Ivy Dastur wrote.

"She brought joy, laughter, and light to every room she entered," she continued. "Allie’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her."

"As they navigate this heartbreaking time, we are asking for your love and support to help ease the financial burdens that come with medical expenses, memorial arrangements, and other unexpected costs," Dastur wrote.

"Your generosity — whether through a donation, a kind message, or a prayer — will help the family focus on what matters most right now: grieving, healing, and holding each other close."

"No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain, and every gesture of support means more than words can express."

