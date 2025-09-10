Police Helicopter Spots Massive Fire Ripping Through Great Falls Buildings (Photos)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 11110 block of Georgetown Pike in Great Falls before midnight, when a police helicopter returning from a call noticed the flames and alerted firefighters, officials said.

Units arrived to find heavy fire showing from several buildings, officials said.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading, according to teh agency.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting into the sky as crews poured water from the ground and aerial ladders.

The fire was brought under control at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to a Fairfax Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remain on scene working to determine the cause.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Great Falls and receive free news updates.