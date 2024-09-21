Horse Farrier Accused Of Taking Indecent Liberties While Working On Virginia Farms 40 Years Ago

Edward Shelton, now living in Fredericksburg, has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties for alleged crimes that happened more than 40 years ago in Great Falls.

In June, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department received a report from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted repeatedly at a horse farm between 1980 and 1983, leading investigators to identify Shelton, who worked at multiple farms during that time, as a possible suspect, leading to warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday, police say that Shelton turned himself in at the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, and upon completion of legal process, he will be transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Shelton is currently being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

