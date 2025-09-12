For nearly 40 years, the farm stand has been a fixture in Northern Virginia, but a late-night fire tore through it, destroying the entire structure and antique market.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 11110 block of Georgetown Pike in Great Falls before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 9, when a police helicopter returning from a call noticed the flames and alerted the agency, officials said.

Upon arrival, units were met by heavy fire showing from several buildings, officials said.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading, but the damage was done, leaving behind a tractor and some pumpkins.

Despite the massive damage, organizers of a fundraiser to help rebuild the farm stand say that Krops Crops still plans to serve families pumpkins this fall, provide Christmas trees, hay rides, and campfire events through the end of the year.

"Krops Crops has been a wonderful part of the Northern Virginia Community since 1986," Kiri Pugh wrote. "Krops Crops has been an important and memory-making place for 40 years and they want to continue to serve the community for more generations."

The community has been quick to respond, with thousands of dollars raised in less than 24 hours after the fundraiser launched.

"Andy and Larry would appreciate any help getting their stand back up and running," Kiri Okusa wrote on Facebook. "The loss is huge, but they are looking forward to getting cleaned up and a new building in place."

"I woke up to the news that the place I’ve been going to for 30 years, the spot that I have carried my love of Fall through, by starting a tradition into my adulthood for the past 13 years, with my annual fall friendsgiving campfire— unfortunately, caught fire last night," Michelle Rockholt posted.

"If they still will run campfires there this year, you bet we will be there to support."

A GoFundMe to help Krops Crops build a new farm stand has been set up here.

"I am fundraising in order to help with the costs associated with their new farm stand," Pugh added.

"Between selling firewood, pumpkins, and Christmas trees they have had hay rides, built a disc golf course, and hosted campfires... Having such a beautiful, fun space in Great Falls is such a treasure."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Great Falls and receive free news updates.