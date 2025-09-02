Virginia Teen Shoots Man Inside Packed Restaurant — Then Accidentally Shoots Himself: Police

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning to Bar Louie on the corner of Promenade Commons Street to investigate a reported shooting.

According to police, a 26-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with a 17-year-old, which rapidly escalated inside the restaurant. The teen then pulled out a gun, and several shots were fired before the two were separated.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

However, while investigating the initial shooting, the 17-year-old juvenile showed up at a different hospital with a gunshot wound of his own to the lower body that they believe was accidentally self-inflicted after he opened fire at the restaurant.

The teen was charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Brandishing;

Reckless handling resulting in injury;

Shooting in an occupied building;

Possession of a concealed weapon;

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

His court date was pending as of Tuesday afternoon, and he was held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.

