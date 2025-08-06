Overcast 76°

Toddler Hit By Phone During Domestic Dispute In Virginia Hospitalized, Police Say

A 1-year-old Virginia girl was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a phone during a domestic dispute involving family members, police said.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Somerset Pointe Apartments on Godfrey Street in Gainesville just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, to investigate a reported domestic incident.

The investigation determined that Dejahne Laniya Delaney, 28, and a relative were arguing when Delaney allegedly threw a phone that struck the girl in the head, according to police on Wednesday.

The child was being held by the other adult at the time, officers said. The toddler was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries.

“The accused left the residence prior to the police arriving at the scene. No additional injuries were reported,” the department said.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Delaney, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Delaney was charged with felony child abuse and domestic assault & battery, police said. Her court date is pending. Bond was unavailable on Wednesday afternoon.

