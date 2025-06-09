Timothy Scott Rinehart, 44, of Laurel, was killed early Thursday, June 5, while attempting to cross Lee Highway near Virginia Oaks Drive in Gainesville, according to the Prince William County Police Department on Monday, June 9.

Officers were called to the intersection around 1:57 a.m., where they found Rinehart dead at the scene. Police said the driver who hit him sped away.

"The investigation revealed the driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Lee Highway. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian," a police spokesperson said. "The striking vehicle did not stop and left the scene."

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit Rinehart may be white with front-end damage.

The Crash Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information to come forward as the case remains open.

