Officers with the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, to investigate a reported sexual assault at a home in the 6700 block of Stapleton Place in Gainesville, according to authorities.

The assault reportedly took place between June and July 2025, investigators said.

According to police, the girl told a family member she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend during that time frame, prompting the family to immediately call the police.

Following an investigation, Ronald F. Wynkoop Jr., 58, was identified as the friend, and he was arrested last week, authorities announced on Tuesday, July 15.

Wynkoop was charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, officials said.

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

