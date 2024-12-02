PWC Man Arrested For Domestic Assault, Child Neglect After Woman Knocked Unconscious: Police

Officers responded to a home in the 14200 block of Clatterbuck Loop at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30 after receiving a call from one of the children, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, Eduard Mendez Ugarte, 63, allegedly pushed a 57-year-old woman off a bed.

She struck a nightstand and lost consciousness, police said. Three children, all under the age of 10, were present in the room at the time.

Officers determined that Mendez Ugarte was intoxicated and unable to care for the children, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Mendez Ugarte was arrested and charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Child neglect;

Domestic assault and battery;

Two counts of violating a protective order.

He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending, police said.

