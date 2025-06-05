Pedestrian Killed Crossing Highway In Gainesville Hit-Run Crash, Driver At Large: Police

Officers responded to the intersection of Lee Highway and Virginia Oaks Drive shortly before 2 a.m. on June 5, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross Lee Highway when they were hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver fled the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time,” Carr said.

Detectives with the department’s Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted to police at 703-792-5123.

The investigation is ongoing.

