‘No Threat To Public’: Police Probe Death Of Woman Found In Parked Car In Gainesville

Officers were called to the 13500 block of Wellington Center Circle around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 6 after receiving a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives said there were no signs of foul play, and there is no threat to the community at this time. No additional details were provided by the department.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said that additional information will be released "if deemed necessary."

