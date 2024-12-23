Gainesville resident Nicolas Hartman, 26, was apprehended nearly two months after a hit-and-run left the pair with potentially life-altering injuries, authorities announced on Monday.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 1 on Mine Road near Greenspring Drive, according to a Stafford County Police spokesperson.

Two pedestrians pushing a shopping cart were struck by a Volkswagen Jetta GLI, and the driver - now identified as Hartman - fled without stopping to help.

"The suspect never stopped to check on the injured pedestrians and fled the scene in his vehicle," officials said. "However, the suspect left behind pieces of his vehicle which helped lead to his arrest."

One of the victims was taken to a hospital and released a few days later, while the other suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene. That victim remains in a rehabilitation facility but is expected to recover.

Deputies from the sheriff's office took the lead on the case and tracked the suspect vehicle to a storage lot in Spotsylvania County with help from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

On Nov. 26, a search warrant was executed, and the Volkswagen was seized, where investigators found evidence linking the car to the crash.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Hartman was arrested with assistance from Prince William County Police.

He was charged with felony hit-and-run and false pretenses related to an insurance claim. Hartman was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

