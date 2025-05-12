Missing Man, 23, Found Dead In Gainesville Woods Near Abandoned Mercedes, Police Say

The discovery was made around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, in the area of Morgan Island Way and Links Pond Close in Gainesville, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the man had been reported missing by family members earlier that day after leaving home the night before in his Mercedes ERS.

Officers searching the area found the unoccupied Mercedes parked nearby.

During a canvass of the wooded area, police located the man’s body with an injury believed to be self-inflicted, officials said.

Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene, according to police.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and official cause of death determination, police said.

At this time, police said no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

