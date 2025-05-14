Kieron Selwyn Greene, of Culpepper, was arrested over the weekend following a lengthy investigation into the possession of child porn that was reported last year, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say that on Sunday, May 11, detectives concluded their investigation into a child porn report that came in June 2024.

The investigation found that Greene allegedly met with a girl under the age of 15 while in Gainesville, and the pair began to communicate over the phone.

According to police, during the phone encounter, Greene "solicited inappropriate images, and proposed sexual acts to the (teen) on more than one occasion."

Greene was identified as a suspect and charged on Sunday with:

Two counts of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children;

Four counts of indecent liberties;

One count of production of child pornography;

Five counts of production of child pornography second or subsequent offense;

Four counts of solicitation of production of child pornography.

He is being held without bond in Prince William County pending a court date in late July.

