Bob Weir, Longtime Gainesville-Area Leader, Dies At 66 After Cancer Fight

Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir died Sunday, July 20, following a battle with metastatic colon cancer, his office confirmed.

He was 66 years old.

“Bob was someone who fought for the people he represented and stood up for what he believed in,” Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson said.

“He was a man of fierce conviction and integrity who didn’t suffer fools gladly.”

Weir had served as Gainesville’s representative on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors since February 2023, when he was elected in a special election, but his impact in the community began decades earlier.

A fixture in Haymarket town politics, Weir was no stranger to public service.

He spent years on the Haymarket Town Council and Planning Commission, where he became known for his measured, no frills approach to leadership.

“He served the people of the Gainesville/Haymarket area for more than two decades, and his dedication and service to our community left a lasting impact,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “His commitment to public service will not be forgotten.”

Born and raised in Virginia, Weir graduated from the University of Virginia and spent most of his life in the Commonwealth.

He and his wife of 34 years, Diane, raised their three children — Samantha, Michael, and Megan — in the Gainesville District.

The couple made their home in Haymarket, where Weir's career in local government began.

“He loved our community, and he loved his role as the Gainesville supervisor,” Jefferson added. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Weir's time on the board was marked by a commitment to transparency, accountability, and accessibility, officials said.

He was known for his tireless follow-ups with constituents, often diving into day-to-day issues that many others might overlook. Whether it was a zoning concern or a traffic complaint, residents could count on Weir to respond.

“He personally followed up with residents, sought practical solutions, and consistently prioritized the day-to-day concerns of the people in his district,” his office wrote in a statement.

Weir brought to public office a passion for fiscal responsibility, strong public education, and public safety, values he said were non-negotiable for any elected official, according to his office.

“His legacy of quiet strength, integrity, and public service will not be forgotten,” the Gainesville District Office said.

Virginia Sen. Danica Roem penned a lengthy tribute celebrating Weir's service to the community.

"As an elected official and regular citizen, Bob Weir (regardless of setting or role) *always* had *something* (a lot of somethings, really) to say about finances, transparency, procedure... you name it," she remembered.

"Just do it right."

Weir’s family requested privacy as they grieve. Information about funeral services and opportunities for the public to honor Supervisor Weir will be shared in the coming days, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gainesville and receive free news updates.