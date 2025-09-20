You're Fired? Trump, US Attorney For Virginia Have Different Takes On Prosecutor's Exit

Siebert was under pressure from Trump after he failed to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James with mortgage fraud, and the conflict came to a head on Friday, Sept. 19, resulting in the attorney leaving his position.

"This evening, I submitted my resignation as Interim US Attorney for EDVA. For the last eight months, I have had the pleasure of leading the finest and most exceptional of DOJ employees, who care deeply about our nation and our EDVA community," he wrote, according to NBC.

Trump said on Friday that he supports removing Siebert from his position after being asked about the probe into James' Virginia home.

After Siebert reportedly resigned, Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a harsh response, claiming that the prosecutor didn't step back, he was fired.

He took credit for Siebert's removal, claiming that he withdrew his nomination — just four months after he gave it his approval.

He cited Siebert's reported support for Democratic senators.

"Today I withdrew the Nomination of Erik Siebert as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, when I was informed that he received the UNUSUALLY STRONG support of the two absolutely terrible, sleazebag Democrat Senators, from the Great State of Virginia," he posted in a lengthy rant.

"He didn’t quit, I fired him!"

"Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT."

MSNBC reported that Siebert also expects his assistant Maya Song to be demoted from her supervisory role.

Siebert's office had been investigating mortgage fraud allegations against James brought up by the administration regarding her home in Virginia.

Trump nominated Siebert for his position in May.

“Yeah, I want him out, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question about firing Siebert, CNN reported. "When I learned that (Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner) voted for him, I said, I don’t really want him.”

According to ABC News, his administration intends to replace him with a new US attorney who will more aggressively investigate James.

Siebert is a career prosecutor who began serving in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2010. He is a former police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in DC.

“Mr. Siebert has dedicated his career to protecting public safety, from his work with the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department to his handling of violent crimes and firearms trafficking as a line Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia," Warner and Kaine wrote in a statement when nominating him.

"With his experience and dedication to service, Mr. Siebert is equipped to handle the challenges and important obligations associated with this position. We look forward to voting in favor of his confirmation.”

No names for a possible replacement have been reported.

