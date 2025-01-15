Fair 30°

Winning $1M 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Fredericksburg

No one took home the $285 million Powerball jackpot on Monday, but one lucky lotto player in Virginia cashed in on a seven-figure prize sold at an area grocery store.

Wegmans at 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Officials say that a second-tier winning ticket worth a whopping $1 million prize was sold at the Wegmans on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg, the largest win out of thousands statewide starting at $4. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Jan. 13 were 04-06-16-39-66 with a Powerball of 09 and the Power Play multiplier was X2

With no winner, the jackpot will roll to $303 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 15 drawing, with an estimated cash option of $132.8 million.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery. 

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location." 

