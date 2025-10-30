‘We’re Not Defeated’: Virginia Family Vows To Rebuild After Fire Guts Incredible Edibles Bakery

Now, it’s all gone.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Industrial Park Road in the Hilltop area for a report of a commercial structure fire, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the storage unit that housed the bakery.

It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control and several more before it was completely out, officials said.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, but no civilians were hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

But the damage was done.

By daylight, the scope of the destruction was unmistakable.

Photos shared by the business show collapsed ceilings, melted mixers, charred shelves, and an entire kitchen reduced to blackened debris.

What was once a thriving bakery — known across the region for its wedding cakes, pastries, and custom designs — had been gutted to the studs.

Despite the devastation, the family behind Incredible Edibles says they aren’t giving up.

“We want to inform our community that a fire occurred at our business. While our space is completely destroyed, thankfully everyone is safe,” the bakery shared in a post on Instagram. “We’re working closely with authorities and restoration teams and will keep you updated every step of the way.

“While our physical space is temporarily impacted, our commitment to our customers and community remains unchanged. We’re heartbroken, but we’re not defeated.”

The owners added that they’ve partnered with Catering Concepts Inc. to continue filling orders for this weekend’s events, thanking customers for their patience and support.

“We are devastated and feel completely lost, but the overwhelming support from our community gives us hope,” the post read.

That outpouring of support has been swift. Dakotah Van Doran, a Virginia Beach wedding photographer, called the bakery a “talented cornerstone of the Hampton Roads wedding community” and urged residents to rally behind the small business as it works to recover.

The owners’ son, Channing Miller, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild, writing that the fire “completely destroyed our family bakery.”

"My mom and our family poured our hearts, souls, and countless hours into building it from the ground up," he said. "In a matter of moments, everything we worked so hard for was gone."

"We are beyond grateful that everyone is safe, but we lost everything else — our equipment, supplies, inventory, and the space that felt like home to so many."

The fundraiser aims to help replace lost equipment, support employees, and cover cleanup and recovery costs.

"Now, we’re faced with the difficult task of rebuilding from nothing," Miller added. "We’re asking for your help to get us back on our feet and bring Incredible Edibles back to life."

The bakery, which has served generations of customers across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, is vowing to rebuild — and its community is already showing up to make sure it does.

"Our family is heartbroken, but we’re determined to rebuild — because Incredible Edibles has always been more than a bakery," Miller added.

"It’s been a place where people celebrated birthdays, weddings, and countless special moments together. If you’re able to donate, please know that every dollar truly makes a difference."

