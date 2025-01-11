Warm Weather Clears Way For I-95 Tractor-Trailer Wreckage Cleanup In Spotsylvania

The crash occurred early Thursday, Jan. 9, when a tractor-trailer overturned, forcing the closure of several southbound lanes and backing up traffic for hours. Since then, the wreckage has remained on the shoulder, awaiting removal.

Crews took advantage of mild weather on Saturday, Jan. 11, to remove the wreckage, which had been delayed by earlier winter storms.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued an alert advising drivers to expect temporary lane closures as heavy-duty tow trucks and equipment worked to clear the scene.

Drivers have faced bottlenecks and rubbernecking delays all week, but the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) hopes to ease congestion with today’s cleanup.

The VDOT issued an alert advising that there will be right lane closures on the interstate while crews removed the debris.

