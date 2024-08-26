Wanted Spotsy Woman Busted When Driver Failed To Slow Down For Emergency Vehicle, Police Say

Late last week, a member of the Fredericksburg Police Department who was assisting during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Emancipation Highway leapt into action when Spotsy resident Kyle Hill, 26, failed to move over or slow down for the emergency vehicles, prompting a second stop down the road.

According to investigators while speaking with Hill and his passenger, there were "drug items in plain view," and the woman attempted repeatedly to provide a false name and date of birth; however, Skylar McFadden, 25, was recognized by the officer and it was determined she was wanting in Stafford for failing to appear in court on a drug offense.

The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of drugs and ammunition.

Hill was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of ammunition by a felon, no driver's license, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

McFadden was arrested and charged with identity theft and false ID to avoid arrest.

Both were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where bail was set at $2,000, according to the police.

