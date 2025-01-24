Virginia Woman Killed After Running Red Light: State Police

Brandi R. Morris, 47, of Elkton, heading east in a 2006 Honda Civic eastbound on Route 33 when she failed to stop at a red light at Rockingham Pike and collided with a 2011 Ford F-150 on Thursday, Jan 23, around 8:20 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

Morris suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where she later died. Police noted Morris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 21-year-old Elkton driver of the pickup truck, who was turning left onto Route 33 with a green light, suffered minor injuries, police said. He was taken to the same hospital and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. No further details have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.