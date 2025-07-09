Partly Cloudy 89°

Virginia Troopers Rescue Drivers Swept Away By Flash Floods: 'Turn Around, Don't Drown'

Multiple drivers had to be rescued from rising floodwaters in Virginia after heavy rains submerged roads and stranded vehicles overnight, officials said.

State Police rescued drivers from floodwaters in Halifax.

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
First responders were busy across Halifax County late Tuesday, July 8, into Wednesday morning, rescuing drivers trapped by high water, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

The first incident happened just before midnight. on North Fork Church Road. 

Troopers and members of the VSP Special Response Team (SRT), along with Halifax County deputies, found two vehicles submerged in floodwaters.

One driver was able to escape and walk to safety. A second driver had to be rescued by members of the SRT. 

No injuries were reported.

Just hours later, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, rescuers responded to the 3000 block of Kingwoods Road, where a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.

Crews found two people stranded on the roof of their car. Both were safely brought to shore with no reported injuries.

In addition to State Police, teams from South Boston Police, Halifax County rescue, and the Virgilina Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the rescues.

VSP issued a reminder: obey signs and road closures. “Just 12 inches of water can carry away a car,” they said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

