Virginia Teen Shot, Classmate Arrested After Deputies Recover Gun In Spotsylvania: Sheriff

A group of teen students caused chaos in Virginia, leaving one shot and one facing charges.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff arrested a teen after a shooting that left another hospitalized.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, in the 10900 block of Taney Drive. 

He was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies two people may have been involved, and officers quickly spotted them on a nearby street, but when they tried to question the teens, things escalated fast.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the teens — a 15-year-old — made “furtive movements toward his waistband,” leading to deputies struggling with him before recovering a gun from him.

That teen was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. 

Both teens involved — the 16-year-old victim and the 15-year-old suspect — are students in Spotsylvania County Schools, officials noted.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators have not released an update on the victim’s condition.

