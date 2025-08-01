Virginia ‘Reaper’ Who Made Teen Girl Carve His Name Into Her Leg Learns Prison Fate

Evan Strauss, of Moneta, who goes by the monikers "Reaper" and Kobe Deonsons" was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 1 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and child pornography offenses last year.

The charges stem from a toxic relationship he formed online with a 17-year-old girl from Wyoming, whom he harassed and controlled for months.

The minor—identified in court documents only as Minor A—was targeted over the internet and coerced into doing disturbing things.

Federal prosecutors said Strauss would scream at her, threaten her, and dig up personal information about her and her family.

He told her he would “swat” her house—make a fake emergency call to prompt a police response—if she didn’t do what he said. He also threatened to kill her, her family, and her cat, or have her sisters removed by social services.

Strauss also claimed he had killed animals before.

Investigators said the girl complied with Strauss’s demands out of fear. At his direction, she even carved the word “Reaper” into her upper thigh.

On Jan. 24, 2024, FBI agents searched Strauss’s home and seized an iPhone that contained multiple images and videos of underage girls.

Among those files were photos of Minor A with “Reaper” carved into her leg, pictures of her cutting herself, and a hidden video Strauss took of her masturbating with a hairbrush.

Strauss told investigators he was part of an online group known as “the Community,” which had roughly 200 members. He said he operated a subgroup called “Purgatory.”

According to court documents, members of the group engaged in swatting, hacking, blackmail, and the extortion of girls and women to obtain explicit images or force them to self-harm.

“The internet offers young people an accessible way to find a sense of belonging,” Stephen Farina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “Predators like Strauss and others involved in the ‘Community’ hide behind their screens, preying on these unsuspecting victims.

"This sentencing should be a reminder that if you seek to manipulate, threaten, and extort minors you cannot hide."

US Attorney Attorney C. Todd Gilbert added that the sentence "reflects the serious nature of these crimes and the real danger young people face in today’s online environment.

“Far too often we see young people get involved in an online relationship that quickly leads to bullying, harassment, abuse, and other abhorrent and predatory behavior," he added.

"However, when that behavior turns criminal, like in this case, the Department of Justice will do everything within its power to protect victims of crime and hold perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent possible.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.