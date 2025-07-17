Virginia Man Worked With Georgia Inmate To Flood State With Meth, Feds Say

Christopher M. Sullivan, 31, of Bristol, was sentenced to 96 months in prison after a federal jury convicted him of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, authorities announced on Thursday, July 17.

Sullivan was found guilty in June following a three-day trial in US District Court in Abingdon.

According to federal prosecutors, Sullivan worked directly with Christopher David Johnson, an inmate inside a Georgia state prison, who was running a large-scale meth trafficking operation from his cell.

“Methamphetamine has ravaged Southwest Virginia for decades, causing cycles of addiction and misery in its wake,” US Attorney C. Todd Gilbert said.

“We must be vigilant in attacking this issue at its source and bringing to justice those who profit off the addiction of others.”

Johnson used smuggled cell phones to direct his meth operation from behind bars, prosecutors said.

He used Facebook, WhatsApp, Signal, texts, and phone calls to manage every part of the business — including drug shipments, pricing, recruitment, intimidation, and sales — all while incarcerated, they noted.

Sullivan was one of Johnson’s trusted distributors, according to court evidence.

He communicated directly with Johnson, distributed methamphetamine in Virginia, and even wired money to Mexico at Johnson’s direction. He also made direct payments to Johnson for meth, the DOJ said.

Sullivan was convicted following a three-day trial of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and using a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In December 2024, Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, to be served consecutively to his state sentence.

He also received 10 years of supervised release.

Eighteen other members of the conspiracy have already been sentenced and received prison terms ranging from three to 15 years, federal prosecutors said.

“There has been a large increase in methamphetamine distribution in Virginia in recent years,” added DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shane K. Todd.

“Local gangs and drug trafficking organizations are not only mixing meth with other substances but are also transforming it into fake pill forms to enhance its marketability.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.