Virginia Man Threatened To Rape Cop’s Daughter, Emailed Child Porn: Feds

Xavier Joseph Stafford, 22, of Williamsburg, admitted this week to threatening to rape a police officer's daughter over a simple parking dispute, federal authorities announced.

Specifically, Stafford pleaded guilty on Monday, June 30 to distributing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, according to the US Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, on Feb. 14 and 15, a police officer made contact with, and requested he move his vehicle from private property in Williamsburg.

Days later, on Feb. 18, prosecutors say that Stafford sent an email to the officer in which Stafford threatened to rape the officer’s daughter, complete with two animated images depicting child sexual abuse.

The email also included a live photo repeatedly looping several frames of consecutive images of the officer’s home.

When he is sentenced in December, Stafford will face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

