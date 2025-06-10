Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Virginia Man Ejected, Killed In I-81 Crash While Passing On Shoulder, State Police Say

A Virginia man died after he was ejected during a high-speed crash while trying to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of I-81, authorities said.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police

Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Jose O. Torres, 43, of Broadway, died at the scene after he lost control of his 2005 Ford F-150 and overturned while attempting to pass a Toyota RAV4 on the right shoulder in Shenandoah County shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, June 8, Virginia State Police said.

The deadly crash happened at the 284-mile marker, investigators said. Torres was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck when it rolled over, troopers noted.

The Toyota’s driver, a 56-year-old woman from San Diego, and one of her passengers were taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. 

Two other passengers — both adults — were not injured. Everyone inside the Toyota was buckled up, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE