Virginia Man Ejected, Killed In I-81 Crash While Passing On Shoulder, State Police Say

Jose O. Torres, 43, of Broadway, died at the scene after he lost control of his 2005 Ford F-150 and overturned while attempting to pass a Toyota RAV4 on the right shoulder in Shenandoah County shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, June 8, Virginia State Police said.

The deadly crash happened at the 284-mile marker, investigators said. Torres was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck when it rolled over, troopers noted.

The Toyota’s driver, a 56-year-old woman from San Diego, and one of her passengers were taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Two other passengers — both adults — were not injured. Everyone inside the Toyota was buckled up, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

