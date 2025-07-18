Virginia Man Blew Off Thumb Testing Homemade Bombs, Used Biden Photos for Target Practice: Feds

Brad Kenneth Spafford, 36, of Smithfield, entered the guilty plea Friday, July 18, to possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to federal prosecutors.

On July 31, 2021, Spafford showed up at an emergency room with major blast injuries, including “a completely amputated right thumb, partially amputated right middle and index fingers, hearing loss, and scalp lacerations,” prosecutors said.

He told doctors the wounds were caused by fireworks.

But investigators later determined the injuries were from a failed launcher explosion at a relative’s rural property “where Spafford routinely detonated explosives he made,” according to court records.

Spafford was arrested on Dec. 17, 2024.

A search of his Smithfield property and vehicles uncovered what authorities say was one of the most dangerous stockpiles of improvised weapons they’ve ever seen.

Agents found “approximately 155 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that appeared to be homemade pipe bombs.”

Some were labeled by hand with terms like “lethal” and “concussion.”

Federal agents also recovered:

An unregistered short-barrel rifle;

Ammunition compatible with the rifle;

Bomb-making components;

Riot gear;

Tannerite;

An improvised mine;

Two empty grenade canisters;

Precursor chemicals for explosive materials;

Numerous rounds of homemade ammunition.

Among the IEDs analyzed were several “capable of causing property damage, personal injury, or death.”

According to prosecutors, Spafford allegedly used photos of President Biden for target practice during his illegal explosives activity.

Spafford faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge. His sentencing is set for December.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.