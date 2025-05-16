Virginia Drug Pipeline Busted: Fentanyl, Firearms, Cash Seized After Major Raid, Sheriff Says

Detectives arrested Kajuan Stinnie, 25, after a brief foot chase in Albemarle County on Thursday, May 15, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrest followed a monthlong investigation that began in Culpeper County and led detectives to the 200 block of Saponi Road in Albemarle, where they say the source of the local supply was located.

According to the sheriff's office, during the search, investigators seized:

Draco .308 pistol;

Glock 9mm pistol;

211 grams of marijuana;

270 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl;

Three pounds of suspected fentanyl and acetaminophen powder;

65 grams of suspected raw fentanyl;

Seven grams of suspected cocaine;

A pill press;

Blenders

Cash.

Stinnie is charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with a firearm.

The bust was the result of joint work by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, Virginia State Police, local law enforcement agencies across multiple counties, and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, officials said.

“Cooperation between groups is making these large cases possible,” Sheriff Timothy W. Chilton said. “The drug trade has no boundaries but we have a strong defensive line. These guys are working day and night fighting this mess!”

