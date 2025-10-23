Adrienne Left and her four children — Khloe, Kohen, Abra, and Atlas — were involved in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 21, according to loved ones.

A vehicle backed out onto Route 30, leaving Left with no time to stop or avoid the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.

All of the children were in the car at the time and rushed to VCU, according to friends of the family. Their mother was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

"All of them received harsh injuries except for Kohen, but this has left the family in need of help," friends said.

Adrienne’s husband, Charles Left, has remained by their side throughout, as the family navigates an uncertain recovery, according to organizers of a GoFundMe campaign set up to support him.

“Chris and I met this family through baseball, our son and Kohen playing on the same team for years and Chris coaching Kohen as well," Selena Francis said. "Over the years, the Lefts have turned into family, and we would like to help get them the support they need so they can focus on healing."

She said any money raised for the family would be used to help with bills, food, and gas, as it is unclear how long Left's recovery will take.

"Since we do not know how long Adrienne will be out of work for, and with three kids in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time, we are unsure how long Charles will need to be as well," Francis said.

The family has deep ties to King William County.

“The Lefts and their children are a big part of this community,” the GoFundMe states. “Adrienne went to KWHS and works in Walkerton at the daycare center.

"Khloe has cheered for the King William Raiders and now cheers for KWHS. Kohen attends Acquinton Elementary School and plays little league baseball in both the spring and fall," organizers added. "Abra and Atlas are toddlers attending the same childcare center their mother works at.”

Community members have quickly begun organizing ways to help.

In a Facebook post, Heather Bage wrote, “I've had so many people messaging about how can they help with Adrienne and the kids. With permission from Charles Left. The kids will be getting discharged probably tomorrow, (Friday, Oct. 24), Momma will still stay at the hospital.

"Dad will be going home with both Atlas and Abra who will be in wheelchairs.”

“To help him anyone can drop off things for the kids with me so they will have it when they get home," Bage continued. "Things like juice boxes, snacks, easy breakfast or lunch items would be very helpful to him and the kids."

A meal train is also being set up to assist with dinners for the family.

"Thank you for the love and support for my family," Bage said. "Charles Left and Adrienne Left are extremely grateful for all the love and support during this time."

The GoFundMe raised nearly $6,000 of its $7,500 goal in just one day from more than 95 donors.

“I know the King William community has rallied before to help families in need,” the organizer wrote.

“I wanted to put this fund together for anyone who feels compelled to help them heal and eventually get back on their feet by taking the weight of money off of their shoulders.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.