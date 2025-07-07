Two Treated, Home Scorched In Fast-Moving Fredericksburg Basement Fire, Officials Say (Photos)

Firefighters were called to the Fox Chase Subdivision around 8:30 a.m. on July 7, where they found heavy smoke coming from the front and rear of a three-story home, the Fredericksburg Fire Department reported.

Crews made a quick entry through a walk-out basement door and encountered thick smoke and “high heat conditions” as they attacked active flames in one of the lower-level rooms.

A second hose team moved to the first floor to protect the basement stairwell and keep the fire from spreading, officials said.

Firefighters searched all three floors to confirm no one was trapped inside.

Both people who live in the home were already outside by the time first responders arrived.

Two residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was hospitalized.

Crews from Spotsylvania County Fire and Stafford County Fire-Rescue assisted at the scene, and a full investigation is underway to figure out how the fire started.

“It is still being determined if the home can be re-occupied,” fire officials said.

The Fredericksburg Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation. A final report is expected in the coming days.

