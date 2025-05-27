Trump Pardons Virginia Sheriff Convicted Of Selling Badges For Bribes

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to announce that former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, 53, had been pardoned after accepting more than $75,000 in bribes.

Jenkins was convicted late last year after a jury found him guilty of taking the money — in the form of cash and campaign contributions — from multiple people, including undercover FBI agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement role that came with official badges and credentials.

He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in March.

However, Trump argued on social media that Jenkins was victimized by the Biden administration.

"Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ," he posted.

"In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade."

Trump said that Jenkins was "a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail."

"As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence," he continued.

The president added that Jenkins "is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left 'monsters' and 'left for dead.'"

"This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon," he concluded.

"He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life."

