Truck Ripped Apart By Train In Virginia; Two Women Survive Wreckage: Sheriff

The harrowing wreck happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, near the railroad crossing at Battle Lane and Catlett Road in the town of Catlett, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

A gray Ford F-350 pickup truck was turning onto Battle Lane when it crossed directly in front of the oncoming Amtrak Crescent passenger train, which slammed into the vehicle, ripping it into three massive pieces, officials said.

The train continued traveling approximately 1,700 feet before coming to a stop.

Somehow, both women inside the truck managed to get out after the crash.

They were taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. No one aboard the train was hurt.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the mangled frame of the Ford truck strewn along the tracks, alongside a heavily damaged locomotive.

The Amtrak train had been traveling from Culpeper to Manassas, the sheriff's office said.

"The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is thankful that this dramatic collision did not result in a fatality and encourages drivers to always be alert when approaching railroad crossings," the agency said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

