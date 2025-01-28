Truck Hauling Dirt Overturns On I-95 In Virginia

Some northbound lanes were closed at around noon on Jan. 28, north of exit 118/Thornburg, prompting a heavy police response as crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, heavy-duty tow trucks and equipment was in the area to begin cleaning up the scene.

One northbound lane remained open. No timetable for the interstate reopening has been provided.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.