Truck Hauling Dirt Overturns On I-95 In Virginia

An overturned truck hauling dirt and trash was the cause of lengthy delays on I-95 on Tuesday afternoon in Virginia.

The overturned truck on I-95.

 Photo Credit: VDOT Fredericksburg
 Photo Credit: VDOT Fredericksburg
 Photo Credit: VDOT Fredericksburg
Zak Failla
Some northbound lanes were closed at around noon on Jan. 28, north of exit 118/Thornburg, prompting a heavy police response as crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, heavy-duty tow trucks and equipment was in the area to begin cleaning up the scene.

One northbound lane remained open. No timetable for the interstate reopening has been provided.

