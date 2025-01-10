Truck Driver Fighting For Life After I-95 Crash In Spotsy Involving Stafford Teen: State Police

Investigators are probing a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and 18-year-old driver that was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 on I-95.

Police say that Stafford resident Ashton Faircloth was driving a 1997 Lexus ES300 south on the interstate when he swerved to avoid slower moving traffic, losing control, and striking a Kensworth tractor-trailer being driven by Frank Tandoh, 43, of Dumfries.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the right side of the roadway and collide with several trees.

Faircloth suffered "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment and evaluation, officials said. The truck driver endured what were described as life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to VCU Health for treatment.

Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police noted.

Faircloth was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of his vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were provided by a state police spokesperson.

