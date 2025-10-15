Anthony Wayne “Tony” Cupec, 45, was fatally shot on the evening of Oct. 8 near Pierce Street and 12th Street, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Investigators said officers responded around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found Cupec suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Cupec and another man had been arguing when the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Larry Kersey, pulled a gun and shot him before taking off in a dark-colored sedan with black wheels.

Kersey was later found in the 5000 block of White Oak Drive, where he surrendered without incident. Police recovered the vehicle and charged him with murder, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cupec's death left family, friends, and his Lynchburg community reeling.

According to his obituary, Cupec grew up in a loving family and was known for his humor, loyalty, and warmth.

"Though Tony’s life was tragically cut short by an act of violence, his spirit remains vibrant in the stories shared by family and friends who remember him as a loving and loyal individual," his family wrote.

"He had a unique ability to connect with people, whether it was through a joke, a kind word, or simply his infectious smile."

His stepdaughter shared a raw and emotional tribute that captured what made Cupec so special.

“Tony was such a beautiful soul, he deserved so much more than what he got,” Lily Jane wrote. “He was not ready to go.. he had so much life to live. Tony was so nice to everyone he met. He would try and put a smile on your face if he knew he could. He looked out for so many people, if he knew he could help you.. he would.”

“I lost a man that came into our lives by choice and stepped up,” she continued. “He loved my mom so dearly.. he would do anything for her and his family. I wish this wasn’t real. But I promise that I will make sure that man is away for the rest of his life. Before he breaks another family how he broke mine. I love you Tony. Thank you for giving me the chance to love you.”

Family friend Danah Melo also urged others to help the family honor Tony’s life.

“My heart goes out to my friend’s family as they mourn the loss of his stepfather, who passed away a few days ago,” she wrote. “Many of you may remember him, as he used to live in Gloucester. His loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses during this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe organized by Holly VanderHaar has raised more than $2,200 toward a $10,000 goal to support Tony’s widow, Melinda, and help cover funeral and living expenses as the family grieves.

“Tony was a kindhearted individual, always providing a loving home for his four stepchildren and his wife, always willing to help out a friend in need,” VanderHaar wrote. “We are devastated and would be so grateful for any help you can offer during this difficult time.”

A private service will be held Sunday, Oct. 19, for those closest to him.

As the Lynchburg community continues to mourn, Lily’s final words capture the heartbreak and love that defined Tony’s life — and the loss that now surrounds it:

“I love you Tony. Thank you for giving me the chance to love you.”

