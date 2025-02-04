Stafford resident Tommie Jones Jr., 40, was arrested over the weekend after officers spotted him leaving a business on William Street and recognized him as having an active arrest warrant, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Before officers could approach, Jones jumped into a blue Cadillac and drove off, they said.

Officers followed and pulled him over in the 1000 block of Prince Edward Street, where they took him into custody on the outstanding warrant from the Virginia State Police.

A search of Jones and his vehicle led to a bigger discovery—several illegal narcotics, ammunition, and a firearm.

Jones now faces additional charges, including:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Driving on a suspended license.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with his bond set at $11,000.

