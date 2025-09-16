‘The Center Of Attention In Any Crowd’: Chance Burrell Celebrated After Fatal Virginia Crash

Burrell was struck and killed by a driver shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 13, when a Toyota Camry was heading south on Dorset Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Burrell, a Powhatan County native, was standing along the roadway when he was fatally struck by the driver, who cooperated with investigators following the crash, police said.

"Chance Burrell lit up any room that he entered with his thousand-watt smile and larger than life personality," Michelle Belcher said about her friend. "You could always count on Chance for a laugh, or a hug — his heart got bigger and bigger the more you got to know him."

The 27-year-old Cumberland High School graduate was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting and fishing, "activities that brought him closer to nature and provided him with cherished memories," according to his obituary.

Now, thousands of dollars have been raised by friends and loved ones as they seek donations "to carry his ashes and release him in the sand, wind and surf where he found so much peace in life."

"Chance was happiest when he was spending time with his parents and especially his sister Sidda, whom he was fiercely protective of and extremely close to, and all his aunts, uncles, and cousins," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for the family wrote.

"He was the center of attention in any crowd."

Burrell worked at Caddy's Karaoke Bar & Grill, where the owners said he called the bar his home and the staff among their family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the War Memorial Cultural Arts and Community Center.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

