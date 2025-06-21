Fair 91°

Tesla Shot During Road Rage On I-95 In Spotsylvania; Police Release Photo Of Truck

Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help after a Tesla was shot multiple times during a road rage incident on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

 The pickup truck suspected in the road rage incident was spotted at the 121-mile marker on I-95. 

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 20, in the southbound lanes near the 122-mile marker, according to police.

Investigators said the Tesla was struck several times by gunfire during a confrontation with a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a black Toyota Tacoma. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 2:18 p.m., the suspected truck was seen near the 121-mile marker heading south. 

On Saturday, police released a photo of the vehicle, which appears to have a black bed liner and a white item in the back.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to call Division II Dispatch at 804-750-8778.

