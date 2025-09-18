Teen Shot In Spotsylvania, 18-Year-Old Busted On Gun, Weapon Charges, Sheriff Says

Leysean Anthony Blair, 18, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 16, in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy wounded, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, to the 10900 block of Taney Drive for reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of two possible suspects, both of whom were spotted on a neighboring street, according to investigators.

During the encounter, deputies said one of the teens “began making furtive movements toward his waistband.” A brief struggle followed, and a firearm was recovered from a 15-year-old suspect, officials said.

That teen was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the sheriff's office said that Blair was also identified as another suspect and he was charged with:

Discharging a firearm within a right of way;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Unlawful shooting;

Malicious wounding;

Gang participation.

Both the victim and the 15-year-old suspect are students in Spotsylvania County Schools. The teen victims' condition was not available on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

